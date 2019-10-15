Catholic World News

Vatican’s Secretary of State affirms support for persecuted Christians, religious freedom

October 15, 2019

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: “The Holy See will continue to be fully engaged in the promotion of religious freedom, as this fundamental human right is intimately connected with the protection of conscience and the defense of the human person,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin said at a recent UN panel discussion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!