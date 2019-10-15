Catholic World News

Laity, women, sexual abuse, water: Amazon synod discussions continue

October 15, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Thanks to the laity, the Church is manifesting itself as a Church moving outward, distancing itself from clericalism,” the Vatican stated in its summary of recent discussions at the Special Assembly of the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon Region. “Sexual exploitation of the young was a recurring theme … In Brazil alone, 62,000 rapes were recorded … Forming catechists toward an integral ecology was underlined again, particularly regarding caring for and safeguarding water, a primary resource and source of life.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!