Catholic World News

Bolivian bishops call for transparent elections

October 14, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Bolivia have called for transparency in the country’s elections, scheduled for October 20, emphasizing the role of international observers to guarantee a truly democratic result “in a climate of distrust.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!