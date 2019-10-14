Catholic World News

Syrian prelate denounces US, Europe for betraying Kurds, helping Islamists

October 14, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The Roman Catholic vicar of Aleppo, Syria, has lashed out at the US for betraying the Kurds and giving new opportunities to Islamic radicals who have united with Turkey in a military offensive in northern Syria. Europe, too, has allowed the carnage, charged Bishop Georges Khazen. He reported that “not only Kurds, but also Armenian Christians, Assyrians, Chaldeans” are among the victims of the renews fighting.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!