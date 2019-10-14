Catholic World News

Prince Charles pays tribute to St. John Henry Newman

October 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The English cardinal “bridges the divisions between traditions,” the Prince of Wales wrote in an article that appeared in the Vatican newspaper on the eve of Newman’s canonization.

