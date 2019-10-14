Catholic World News
Prince Charles pays tribute to St. John Henry Newman
October 14, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: The English cardinal “bridges the divisions between traditions,” the Prince of Wales wrote in an article that appeared in the Vatican newspaper on the eve of Newman’s canonization.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 7:39 AM ET USA
Very inspiring address and a model for ecumenical dialog.