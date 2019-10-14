Action Alert!
Catholic Culture Audiobooks launched in honor of Newman's canonization, with a reading from Newman on preaching. Check it out!
Catholic World News

Prince Charles pays tribute to St. John Henry Newman

October 14, 2019

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano

CWN Editor's Note: The English cardinal “bridges the divisions between traditions,” the Prince of Wales wrote in an article that appeared in the Vatican newspaper on the eve of Newman’s canonization.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

Show 1 Comments? (Hidden)Hide Comments
  • Posted by: Randal Mandock - Today 7:39 AM ET USA

    Very inspiring address and a model for ecumenical dialog.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.