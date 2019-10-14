Catholic World News

Advocates urge Trump not to desert Christians, Yazidis, Kurds in Syria

October 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: President Trump’s recent decision to move US troops from northeastern Syria “undercuts our own trust that this administration is truly committed to international religious freedom and the survival of religious minorities in the Middle East,” dozens of religious freedom advocacy organizations said in a letter.

