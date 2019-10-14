Advocates urge Trump not to desert Christians, Yazidis, Kurds in Syria
October 14, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: President Trump’s recent decision to move US troops from northeastern Syria “undercuts our own trust that this administration is truly committed to international religious freedom and the survival of religious minorities in the Middle East,” dozens of religious freedom advocacy organizations said in a letter.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 7:31 AM ET USA
For how many years has CatholicCulture.org been reporting on Catholic and Orthodox prelates in and around Syria who have consistently condemned Western meddling in the internal affairs of Middle Eastern nations? For how many years has CatholicCulture.org reported on Catholic and Orthodox prelates who strongly support the legitimate government in Syria as the Christians' best friend? How many photographs document President Assad's and his family's attendance at Christmas liturgies in Syria?