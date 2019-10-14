Catholic World News

60 million girls missing because of selective abortions in India

October 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “In our country, 50,000 babies are aborted every month for one reason: they are girls instead of boys,” said Tehmina Arora, Director of ADF (Alliance Defending Freedom) India.

