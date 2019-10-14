Catholic World News

Pontifical academy hosts symposium on dignity and the future of work

October 14, 2019

» Continue to this story on Pontfical Academy of Social Sciences

CWN Editor's Note: “Dignity and the Future of Work in the age of the 4th Industrial Revolution” is the theme of the two-day symposium organized by the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!