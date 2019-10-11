Catholic World News

Irish government relents, will send representative to Newman canonization

October 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bowing to public pressure, the Irish government has announced that it will send an official representative—the Minister for Education—to Rome for the canonization of Cardinal John Henry Newman. But University College Dublin, which Cardinal Newman founded, will not be represented at the ceremony.

