Insurer: no coverage for Buffalo diocese in cover-up cases

October 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The insurance company that provides coverage for the Buffalo (New York) diocese has said that it will not handle payments for sex-abuse settlements if the diocese concealed evidence of the abuse. Continental Insurance argued in court filings that its coverage is for “accidents” and not for “a decades-long pattern of covering up allegations of abuse.”

