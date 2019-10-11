Catholic World News

Apostolic visitation: Brooklyn bishop interviews more than 30 people in Diocese of Buffalo

October 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on Western New York Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the apostolic nuncio to the United States, said recently that Pope Francis desires a total investigation of the troubled New York diocese.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

