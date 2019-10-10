Catholic World News

Vatican accepts resignation of New York bishop accused of abuse

October 10, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop John Jenik, an auxiliary of the New York archdiocese, who is under investigation on sex-abuse charges. Bishop Jenik was removed from active ministry last year after the archdiocese announced that a “credible” charge had been filed; the bishop has denied the charge. He resigned upon reaching the age of 75. The investigation into his case is continuing.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!