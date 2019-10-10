Catholic World News

Central NY bishop suspends parish consolidation following Vatican intervention

October 10, 2019

Continue to this story on Fulton Valley News

CWN Editor's Note: The consolidation is taking place in Oswego, New York, a city whose population has gradually declined from 24,000 to 17,000 over the past century. Nine priests who ministered in Oswego have been credibly accused of abuse, including a prominent local priest who served on the city’s public school board of education for 21 years.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

