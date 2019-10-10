Catholic World News

Pope sends thanks to Johor’s sultan for commuting death sentences of 3 Mexicans

October 10, 2019

» Continue to this story on The Star (Malaysia)

CWN Editor's Note: Johor (map) is a Malaysian state; its official religion is Islam, though only 58% of residents are Muslim.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!