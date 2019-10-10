Catholic World News

Turkish planes bomb Syria, causing panic among Christians, others

October 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The Turkish invasion is expected to be very harsh, not only on the traditional Christian community, but also on the Kurds who have converted in recent years to Christianity and were allowed to openly practice their faith,” said Syriac Christian political leader Bassam Ishak.

