Catholic World News

Survey: 86% of Catholic teens in US attend public school

October 10, 2019

» Continue to this story on Pew Forum

CWN Editor's Note: 9% of Catholic teens attend a religious private school, 2% attend a non-religious private school, and 2% are home schooled, according to a broader Pew Forum survey of religion, teens, and public schools.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!