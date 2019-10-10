Catholic World News

Beatification process begins for St. John Paul II’s parents

October 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Karol Wojtyla (1879–1941) died when his son, the future Pope, was 21, and Emilia Kaczorowska Wojtyla (1884–1929) died when he was nine.

