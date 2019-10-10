Catholic World News

Brazilian Cardinal Araujo dies at 95

October 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Eugênio de Araújo Sales was appointed a bishop by Venerable Pius XII in 1954 and served as archbishop of Rio de Janeiro from 1971 to 2001. Pope St. Paul VI created him a cardinal in 1969.

