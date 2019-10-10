Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman says the Amazon’s Catholic communities are crying out for the Eucharist

October 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Tornielli referred to “the possibility—as an exception and on an experimental basis—of an opening regarding the priestly ordination of elderly men of proven faith (which does not mean abolishing or rendering celibacy optional by allowing priests to marry). However, this is not the only way forward, despite the fact that it is the one on which much media debate is focused.”

