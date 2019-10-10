Catholic World News

‘Some’ synod fathers propose female lay ministry for evangelization

October 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The model of development espoused by a capitalism that devours; the fires that are destroying the region; corruption; deforestation; and illegal farming—all these threaten the health of the people, the territory, and the whole planet,” according to the Vatican’s summary of synod discussions on the morning of October 9.

