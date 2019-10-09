Catholic World News

Pope, at audience, warns against ‘selective ideology’

October 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: At this regular weekly public audience on October 9, Pope Francis spoke about the life of St. Paul, noting that before he conversion “Saul was a religious figure who persecutive Jesus’ early followers.” In that sense, he said, Saul was an ideologue, who accepted only his own interpretation of faith. The Pope urged the faithful to ask themselves: “Do I adore God or a dogmatic formulation?”

