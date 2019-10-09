Catholic World News

Prosecutors urge Australian high court to ignore Pell appeal

October 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Australian prosecutors have urged the country’s top court not to accept an appeal by Cardinal George Pell of his conviction on abuse charges. The prosecutors argue that the cardinal’s bid for a final review “identifies no error” in an appeals-court ruling against him. The high court will decide whether or not to take the case after a response from the cardinal’s lawyers. If accepted, an appeal would be heard next year.

