Catholic World News

Irish primate: ‘It is time to revive our missionary genes’

October 09, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, the Primate of All Ireland, made his remarks as the extraordinary missionary month began.

