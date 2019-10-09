Catholic World News

Cardinal Turkson says Church needs to ‘exit’ clerical abuse scandals

October 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We need to find a way of exiting this experience; otherwise, it will suffocate us,” the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development said during a talk in Ireland.

