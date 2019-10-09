Catholic World News

USCCB asks Supreme Court not to redefine ‘sex’ to include ‘sexual orientation,’ ‘gender identity’

October 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex. The Supreme Court is considering whether the term “sex” includes “sexual orientation” and “gender identity.”

