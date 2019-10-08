Catholic World News

Nicaraguan cardinal: pray for those who persecute us

October 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Leopold Brenes of Managua told journalists that Catholics in Nicaragua will “continue to pray for those who disagree with us, for those who speak ill of us and persecute us.” The cardinal was reacting to a series of confrontations between Catholic parishioners and government troops.

