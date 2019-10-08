Catholic World News

In France, 500,000 march against artificial reproduction

October 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on Info Chretienne

CWN Editor's Note: Several hundred thousand people marched through the streets of Paris on Sunday, October 6, to demonstrate against proposals for artificial human reproduction. The French demonstrators—whose march was completely ignored by mainstream media in the West—insisted that every child should be born to a mother and a father.

