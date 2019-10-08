Catholic World News

October 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Indigenous demonstrators are protesting against President Lenín Moreno’s austerity measures.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!