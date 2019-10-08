Catholic World News
As unrest in Ecuador worsens, bishops call for peace, justice, dialogue
October 08, 2019
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: Indigenous demonstrators are protesting against President Lenín Moreno’s austerity measures.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
