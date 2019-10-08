Catholic World News

As Turkey prepares to invade Syria, prelate warns of suffering children

October 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The Syrian drama is read in its full extent in the eyes of children, which reflect such a harsh and bitter experience,” said Maronite Archbishop Samir Nassar of Damascus, Syria’s capital.

