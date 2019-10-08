Catholic World News

Over 2,000 aborted fetal remains found in rural Illinois are returned home to Indiana

October 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Our priority throughout this process is to give proper respect to the remains of these unborn children and to the women and families associated with them,” said Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill.

