Supreme Court returns for high-profile cases on abortion, LGBT, and more

October 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Court will consider “whether federal civil rights law that bars workplace discrimination on the basis of sex covers LGBT people,” and “will take up a challenge to a Louisiana law that would force abortion providers to have admitting privileges at local hospitals,” in the words of the report.

