Pope offers best wishes to Jewish communities on holy days

October 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “On the occasion of the solemn anniversaries of Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and Sukkot, I am happy to offer you and the Jewish community of Rome my sincere good wishes,” Pope Francis wrote in a message to the Chief Rabbi of Rome. “My thoughts also extend to the Jewish communities in the world, in the hope that these feasts may bring abundant blessings from the Eternal One and be a source of intimate joy.”

