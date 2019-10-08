Catholic World News

British employment tribunal rules against doctor who objects to transgender pronoun policy

October 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Belief in Genesis 1:27, lack of belief in transgenderism and conscientious objection to transgenderism in our judgment are incompatible with human dignity and conflict with the fundamental rights of others, specifically here, transgender individuals,” the tribunal ruled.

