Catholic World News

3 current Supreme Court justices attend Red Mass

October 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on Catholic Standard

CWN Editor's Note: “Whether we are Christian, Jewish, or Muslim in heritage, we all believe that God is perfectly just and always merciful,” Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Washington preached. “And those of you engaged in the administration of justice can and must never completely remove those divine qualities from your service and your calling.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!