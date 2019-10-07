Catholic World News

Pennsylvania attorney general opposes use of Church trust to pay abuse claims

October 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The attorney general of Pennsylvania is opposing plans by the Pittsburgh diocese to use pay sex-abuse settlements from the funds of a charitable trust set up to benefit children. The state argues that law does not allow a charity “to pay the potential legal obligations of the trustee for its alleged criminal activity...”

