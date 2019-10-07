Catholic World News

Synod official raises celibacy issue at opening session

October 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: At the first working meeting of the Amazon Synod, Cardinal Claudio Hummes, the relator general for the assembly, highlighted the proposal for the acceptance of married priests, and urged a greater role for “women community leaders.” The cardinal said that the request for married priests had come from Catholic communities in the Amazon region. In his speech he also emphasized the ecological theme, speaking of “galloping devastation, depredation and degradation of earth’s resources, all fostered by a globalized, predatory and devastating technocratic paradigm.”

