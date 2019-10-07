Catholic World News

‘Watch over the flock with love’: Pope Francis ordains 4 bishops

October 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On October 4 in St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis ordained four new bishops (video). The four include three new apostolic nuncios (Msgr. Antoine Camilleri, Father Paolo Rudelli, and Father Paolo Borgia) and Father Michael Czerny, SJ (Under-Secretary of the Migrants and Refugees Section of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development), whom the Pope created a cardinal the following day.

