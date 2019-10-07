Catholic World News

Pope Emeritus Benedict receives new cardinals

October 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope Emeritus offered “a brief greeting, in which he reminded the new cardinals of the value of fidelity to the Pope,” according to Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office.

