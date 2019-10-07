Catholic World News

Pope calls for compassion, loyalty as he creates 13 new cardinals

October 07, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis created 13 new cardinals during on ordinary public consistory on October 5 (video). There are now 225 members of the College of Cardinals, 128 of whom are under 80 and thus eligible to vote in a papal election.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!