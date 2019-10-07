Catholic World News

‘Welcome the bold prudence of the Spirit,’ Pope Francis preaches at Amazon synod’s opening

October 07, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis preached this homily at the opening Mass (video) of the Special Assembly of the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon Region.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!