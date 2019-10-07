Catholic World News

Be bold missionaries during this winter of religious vocations, Pope tells Daugthers of St. Paul

October 07, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed James Alberione (1884-1971) founded the Daughters of St. Paul in 1915. Pope Francis addressed his remarks to participants in the institute’s general chapter, whose theme was “Arise, go on your journey” (Deuteronomy 10:11), trusting in the Promise.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!