Pope places Amazon Synod under patronage of St. Francis

October 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis celebrated the feast of St. Francis of Assisi by planting a tree in the Vatican Gardens, and placing the Amazon Synod under the saint’s care. During the brief ceremony, the Catholic News Agency reported, “people held hands and bowed before carved images of pregnant women.” Pope Francis, who has sat silently through the ceremony, abandoned his prepared remarks to recite the Our Father.

