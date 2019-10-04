Catholic World News

‘What an incredible example of Christian love’: bishop praises man who forgives his brother’s killer

October 04, 2019

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Dallas

CWN Editor's Note: “Brandt Jean told [Amber] Guyger that his brother would have wanted her to turn her life over to Christ, and that if she asks God for forgiveness, she will get it,” the Associated Press reported. Jean then hugged Guyger.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!