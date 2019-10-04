Catholic World News

Vatican authorizes apostolic visitation of Diocese of Buffalo

October 04, 2019

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Richard Malone of Buffalo said that he welcomes the visitation, which will be led by Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of Brooklyn.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!