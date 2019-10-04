Catholic World News

Catholics pray for India on anniversary of Gandhi’s birth

October 04, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: “Let us pray for India and for political administrators collaborating for the development, progress, and good of our Mother Earth,” Archbishop Anil Couto of Delhi on the 150th anniversary of the birth of Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!