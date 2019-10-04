Catholic World News

Vatican unlikely to weigh in on Hong Kong protests, Catholic leaders say

October 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “It doesn’t seem to me that it’s necessary for the Holy See to get involved in the protests of Hong Kong,” said Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Ha Chi-shing, who has lent his support to protestors. “On the other hand, I have not spoken with anyone from the Holy See regarding the movement.” The Diocese of Hong Kong is awaiting the appointment of a bishop following the death of Bishop Michael Yeung in January.

