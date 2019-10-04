Catholic World News

Northern Ireland’s Catholics left out of UK Brexit debate, primate says

October 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The voice of those in the North who voted for Remain, which was a majority voice, that voice has not been represented in the Westminster debates,” said Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, the Primate of All Ireland. Some political leaders in Ireland and Northern Ireland warned that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s proposal for implementing Brexit represented a betrayal of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

