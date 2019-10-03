Catholic World News

Amazon Synod will focus on mission, ecology, organizers say

October 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: At a press conference to preview the Amazon Synod, which opens on Sunday, Cardinal Claudio Hummes, who will be general rapporteur for the event, said: “The broad context of the Synod is the serious and urgent socio-environmental crisis.” Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri, general secretary of the Synod, said that in the working document for the event, “Attention is therefore focused on the evangelizing mission of the Church in the Amazon, with the proclamation of the salvation in Jesus Christ as its center, and on the ecological theme.”

