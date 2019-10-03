Catholic World News

Pope underlines historic impact of Puebla meeting

October 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on October 3 with participants in a Vatican conference marking the 40th anniversary of the Puebla meeting of Latin American bishops, Pope Francis emphasized the importance of that meeting. Noting that Pope John Paul II had opened the meeting, he said: “It was in a sense the inauguration of his long, itinerant and fruitful missionary pontificate.”

