Judge blocks Georgia’s pro-life heartbeat bill

October 03, 2019

National Review

CWN Editor's Note: “Under no circumstances whatsoever may a State prohibit or ban abortions at any point prior to viability, no matter what interests the State asserts to support it,” US District Judge Steve Jones ruled.

